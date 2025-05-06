Erin Hills sets the stage for 80th U.S. Women's Open Championship

ERIN, Wis. — Erin Hills Golf Course has spent the last six months focusing on getting championship-ready for the 80th U.S. Women's Open since closing their course for winter in October 2024.

This prestigious championship marks the fifth that this course has hosted, making Erin Hills just the 16th venue in the country to have hosted both the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open.

"While we've had four previous USDA championships here, quite notably the 17 U.S. Open, the women are going to play this course a bit different than the men did," USGA Senior Director of Championships Shannon Rouillard explained in September 2024 during a course preview.

Rouillard also added that there are times USGA narrows golf courses in preparation for a championship, but that they didn't want to do that to Erin Hills because it's a course that's "meant to play wide."

"You're out there and it's really tough and you're getting beat up by this golf course, but then you're also just so overwhelmed by the beauty of this place," USGA staffer and two-time USGA Champion Tiffany Joh expressed.

Joh won the 32nd Women's Amateur Public Links Championships in 2011, which was the first-ever championship held at Erin Hills. She remembers Erin Hills playing "firm and pretty fast."

"I was telling someone earlier that I think that's kind of what you get with the challenge of a U.S. Open. It's almost like enjoyable pain, enjoyable suffering," Joh laughed.

Almost 2,000 women worldwide tried to qualify for this year's championship, but with only 156 spots available, this year's field will truly welcome the world's best golfers.

Following the 80th U.S. Women's Open, Erin Hills has five more championships scheduled through 2039:



2027 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

2030 U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball

2033 U.S. Women's Amateur

2035 U.S. Amateur

2039 U.S. Junior Amateur

"[Erin Hills] feels like Field of Dreams of golf to me," USGA CEO Mike Wahn stated. "Like if you build it, they will come. Erin Hills, you built it, and I think we're proving that we will come."

The US Women's Open is expected to bring between $20 and $30 million to the region.

The U.S. Women's Open Championship takes place at Erin Hills Golf Course from May 29 to June 1.

