'When you walk the grounds you’re in awe and inspired': Erin Hills community excited about U.S. Women's Open

TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — The countdown is on for Erin Hills Golf Course which will host the 80th U.S. Women's Open on May 28.

The setup process is in high gear at the Town of Erin golf course which also hosted the men's championship in 2017.

"It's just amazing to think that something this big is happening here in Erin," Michelle Fisher said. "It's great! It's a great community event!"

Marcus Aarsvold Michelle Fisher grew up next to Erin Hills Golf Course

Fisher grew up down the road and remembered when the course looked a lot different because it was a farm owned by her aunt and uncle.

“It’s just totally amazing what they have done with it over the years. Going from a cow pasture, to a beautiful golf course, it’s amazing!” she said. “To think that one day back when we used to deer hunt on that land—There’s a lot of history from the land. It’s incredible how the time changes.”

Elizabeth Coenen lives across the road from Erin Hills, and she said the U.S. Open staff helped make the community feel safe and secure as they prepare for the busy week.

Marcus Aarsvold Elizabeth Coenen lives across the street from Erin Hills Golf Course

“They definitely have a really good partnership with us," she said. "It does get a little busier, but nothing we can’t handle or nothing we weren’t prepared for.”

Both women said the small town deserves the spotlight and that hosting the men's competition in 2017 prepared them for what's to come.

“It’s great to see the support for sports and I’m excited because women’s sports is kind of taking off more, so it’ll be really cool to see the crowd and support they have for the women’s open," Coenen said.

She and Fisher plan to attend at least one of the events during the championship week in their hometown.

Marcus Aarsvold Erin Hills Golf Course community excited for U.S. Women's Golf Open

“Erin has always been a fantastic place to be," Fisher said. "I loved it here. I grew up here all of my life. It’s a great community that’s nice and quiet.”

“The hills, the wind, the sand traps and things definitely make it for a unique but not easy experience for those pro golfers," Coenen said. "When you walk the grounds or things like that you’re in awe and inspired.”

Tickets can still be purchased for the week-long event happening May 28th - June 1st and there is more information available at Erin Hill's website here.

