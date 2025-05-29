SHEBOYGAN — The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan has received over $1 million from the National Endowment for the Arts over the past two decades, but now faces a funding cut.

According to a Facebook post from the arts center, they were informed that due to a shift in agency priorities set by the Trump administration, they will not be receiving previously promised funds.

The money was intended to cover the cost of a residency with artist and musician Lonnie Holley.

Watch: Sheboygan Arts Center loses promised federal funding

Sheboygan Arts Center loses promised federal funding

The arts center has filed an appeal with the federal agency in an attempt to recover the grant money.

They are encouraging community members to reach out to U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin to oppose the cuts coming from the NEA.

TMJ4 reached out to the NEA for comment but haven't heard back yet.

This story was reported by Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip