Plymouth Boy Scout troop stranded by Hurricane Erin returns home thanks to community support

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — A Plymouth Boy Scout troop stranded in the Virgin Islands by Hurricane Erin has returned home safely, thanks to thousands of dollars in community donations that covered unexpected expenses during their extended stay.

Ten members of Boy Scout Troop 851 traveled to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands to expand their learning about sailing when Hurricane Erin developed into a Category 5 storm, grounding all flights and stranding the group on the island.

“For the two and a half days that the boys were a part of it, it was spectacular,” said Ryan Schroeder, troop leader.

Charles Kilian Jr., father of two scouts, said he initially wasn't concerned about the trip.

“I didn't think anything was going on, and then I heard on the news that a hurricane was brewing off the coast of Africa,” Kilian said.

Luckily, the group was out of the path of destruction.

They kept themselves busy doing community service on the beaches while searching for a way home. However, they were running out of money quickly.

“St. Thomas is not a low-cost place to stay,” Ryan said.

Joshua Kilian, scout leader, described the high costs they faced.

“The cost of food down there is ridiculous. $15 if you want a ham sandwich, and if you go order something to eat, $11 delivery fee,” Kilian said.

The expensive hotel costs added to their financial burden.

Families started a GoFundMe campaign to cover the unexpected charges, which raised $12,600 in total.

“I didn't expect it to raise that much. I thought we were barely going to get anything,” Kilian said.

“People getting together to help Boy Scouts and help bring people back home, which was really heartwarming,” Jack Schroeder, fellow scout, added.

“A random act of kindness,” Chuck noted.

Without the donated money, the troop would have been in debt for likely two years, meaning no trips or outings until it was repaid.

“They'll be able to continue with their scouting, unobstructed. And they're going to be able to continue their learnings about everything scouting can do for them,” Ryan explained.

After an extra week in the islands, everyone finally arrived home safely over the weekend.

“They made it home in time for school!” Chuck laughed.

Jack acknowledged the challenges they faced.

“There was a little bit of uncertainty and some people got homesick,” but despite the difficulties, he said the experience won't deter them from future adventures.

“Even though we had some difficulty, it was a lot of fun.”

