Plymouth Boy Scout troop stranded in Virgin Islands amid Hurricane Erin

PLYMOUTH — What was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime for Boy Scout Troop 851 from Plymouth, Wisconsin has turned into an unexpected struggle to get back home after Hurricane Erin stranded them in the Virgin Islands.

The troop left Plymouth on Aug. 10 for St. Thomas, where 10 Scouts and leaders began a weeklong sailing and snorkeling trip focused on teamwork, service, and education.

“This is something we’ve spent a year planning, and we’ve really been looking forward to it,” said Scout Jack Schroeder.

A few days after arriving, officials warned the group that a developing storm could become a hurricane. The storm later strengthened into Hurricane Erin.

“When we got on, they said there’s a storm coming that might be a hurricane,” said Scout leader Ryan Schroeder. “We were advised to evacuate and get off as soon as we can.”

On August 14, with their sailing trip cut short due to the storm warning, the group reached the airport but could not board a flight home.

Families said they continue calling airlines to rebook tickets.

“We’re not in direct danger. Everyone is safe and fed,” Schroeder said. “But the cost here in St. Thomas is like going to Hawaii. We’re keeping a positive spirit, but we’re incurring some massive additional costs.”

He said the trip cost about $2,500 per Scout. Extra days on the island have added unplanned expenses for food, lodging, and travel.

For several Scouts, this trip serves as their final major outing before aging out of the program.

“Of course, there’s disappointment,” Schroeder said. “These boys worked hard for this. This isn’t just a vacation — this is an educational trip. They’ve done a lot of preparation.”

Some Scouts said they feel homesick, and Schroeder said a few adults are running low on medications.

Still, they’re trying to make the best of the situation by leaning on each other.

“Like the Scout motto, just being prepared for something like this to happen,” said Scout Josh Kilian. “We’re also trying to get home before school. We started this trip before back-to-school shopping.”

The troop has tentative flights back home to Wisconsin scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Their families have created a GoFundMe page to help the troops cover unexpected costs.

