SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — New evidence has emerged in the murder case against Luis Cruz Burgos, the man accused of killing 32-year-old Giovanni "Mike" Robinson from Ontario, Canada, in Sheboygan last fall.

Photo provided by his sister-in-law, Jess Robinson. Family says Giovanni Michael Robinson (aka “Mike”) was the person shot and killed in downtown Sheboygan Falls. He was visiting from Canada for a golf trip when he was shot, according to his family.



“He was walking back to his hotel with his brother-in-law,” the family said.



The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of September 24th. Prosecutors allege Robinson and his group approached Cruz Burgos while he was working for DoorDash to negotiate a ride home.

When they couldn't agree on a price, the group walked away. Prosecutors claim Cruz Burgos then returned and shot and killed Robinson.

READ ALSO: Man pleads not guilty in death of Canadian tourist in Sheboygan Falls

In court, Cruz Burgos has denied the shooting and claimed he doesn't own a gun.

TMJ4 News Luis Cruz-Burgos, 35, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of Mike Robinson early Wednesday morning in downtown Sheboygan Falls.

Search warrant returns obtained from the Sheboygan Clerk of Courts office reveal that authorities confiscated several items from Cruz Burgos' residence, including two cell phones, one iPad, one sweatshirt, one pair of pants and a box of ammunition.

Watch: New evidence emerges in Sheboygan Falls murder case against man accused of killing Canadian tourist

New evidence emerges in Sheboygan Falls murder case against man accused of killing Canadian tourist

During their search of the phones, investigators discovered several photos of firearms, though the dates these photos were taken remain unknown.

DoorDash also provided business records, Cruz Burgos's profile information, and his delivery dates to authorities as part of the investigation.

The legal process is ongoing. Cruz Burgos could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip