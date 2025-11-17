Man pleads not guilty in death of Canadian tourist in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — The man charged with killing a Canadian tourist in Sheboygan Falls in September entered a not guilty plea in court on Monday.

Luis Cruz Burgos, 35, is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Mike Robinson, who was visiting from Ontario.

According to investigators, Robinson had attempted to negotiate a ride with Cruz but refused his price and decided to walk instead. Robinson was shot after declining the ride.

Cruz faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

