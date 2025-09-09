Man charged with attempted murder in Sheboygan shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan man is facing attempted murder and first-degree reckless injury charges for allegedly trying to kill a family member he believed was messaging his wife.

Pao Lee, 64, was arrested Friday morning following the incident at Wisconsin Home Health Care in Sheboygan.

Lee told authorities he had discovered sexual messages between his wife and a family member a week earlier. According to the criminal complaint, Lee had been planning the attack since then.

He said he woke up that morning, took a bath, then loaded one of his guns with six or seven bullets before driving to the business where his family member worked.

Lee said he wanted to kill the family member and then kill himself.

The criminal complaint alleges Lee shot at the family member, who was holding a 2-year-old at the time. The 2-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, while the family member received a gunshot graze to the head and other injuries.

The victim and his son wrestled the gun away from Lee while other witnesses held him down until police arrived.

The 2-year-old was critically injured and required Flight for Life transport to a children's hospital, where the child was later stabilized.

The gun was recovered at the scene with five live rounds still in the magazine.

The wife denied any infidelity when speaking to police. She said someone with the same name as the victim had messaged her on social media, but she didn't think it was the same person.

