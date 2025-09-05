Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSheboygan County

Actions

Sheboygan police urge public to avoid area near Business and Wilson due to ‘critical incident’

Sheboygan Police
Sheboygan Police
Sheboygan Police
Posted
and last updated

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police are urging the public to avoid the area near S. Business Drive and Wilson Avenue due to "a critical incident."

Police said they have closed northbound traffic on S. Business Drive from Washington Avenue to Wilson Avenue.

The public is asked to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

Police said more information will be released later.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-HAMMEL.png

Meet your Sheboygan County reporter: Mikenzie Hammel

View this profile on Instagram

TMJ4 News (@tmj4news) • Instagram photos and videos