Sheboygan police urge public to avoid area near Business and Wilson due to ‘critical incident’

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police are urging the public to avoid the area near S. Business Drive and Wilson Avenue due to "a critical incident."

Police said they have closed northbound traffic on S. Business Drive from Washington Avenue to Wilson Avenue.

The public is asked to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate.

Police said more information will be released later.

