'I love this town': Random Lake community members race to raise money for bus crash victims

RANDOM LAKE — Hundreds of people gathered downtown Random Lake Friday night for the 7th Annual Color Run hosted by F.O.R Kids and Random Lake Entertainment District.
100% of the proceeds are going to all of the students involved in the bus crash that happened on September 16th.
“Some people need to be helped out whenever they get hurt,” Random Lake fifth-grade student, Mariana Rivera said.
Rivera was one of many students who participated in the fun run. She said she loves seeing the town come together to support one another.
“I love this town,” Rivera said.
Rivera is glad to have her classmates back at school. Many parents admire the strength of the students who were injured in the crash.
“Kids are resilient. Kids take care of each other. These kids know they’re here for them and they’re happy to do this for those other kids.” event organizer, Heidi Harry said.
Harry said this was the most participation F.O.R Kids has seen in the seven-year history of the event.
“It’s just fun to see people helping out other people that are having a hard time in their life,” Random Lake student, Vivienne Dutter said.
Each student involved in the crash will get a gift basket to comfort them at this difficult time.
