Funeral service to be held Thursday for Canadian tourist shot and killed in Sheboygan Falls

OSHAWA, Ontario — A funeral service will be held Thursday for the Canadian tourist who was shot and killed in Sheboygan Falls last week.

The family of Giovanni Michael Robinson, known to friends and family as Mike, said he was shot and killed while visiting Sheboygan Falls for a golfing trip. He leaves behind his wife, Rachel, and their baby daughter, Farrah, as well as his siblings and many extended family members and friends.

Family of Giovanni Michael Robinson

The funeral service will be held at the Thornton Funeral Centre in Oshawa, Ontario, at 12 p.m. CT. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service.

The funeral service can be watched on our website or wherever you stream TMJ4.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip