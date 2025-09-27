Family releases statement following arrest in shooting death of Canadian man in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — The family of the Canadian man killed while visiting Sheboygan Falls has released a statement following the arrest of a man in connection with the shooting.

Mike Robinson, 32, of Ontario, Canada, was shot and killed just after midnight on Wednesday in downtown Sheboygan Falls.

A newly obtained criminal complaint confirms that Robinson was here on a golf trip with family and was walking back to his hotel in nearby Kohler after celebrating a hole-in-one earlier in the day.

The criminal complaint reveals that authorities believe Robinson was shot by 35-year-old Luis Cruz-Burgos, a DoorDash driver whom Robinson and his group tried to negotiate a ride back to the hotel with, after struggling to find a ride on rideshare apps. Cruz-Burgos denies any involvement in the shooting.

Robinson died at the scene.

In a statement, Robinson's family said:

“We would like to begin by expressing our deepest gratitude to the police department for acting swiftly and making the arrest. We are equally thankful for the incredible support of the community, whose strength and unity helped bring this case to resolution.

We would also like to extend our appreciation to the Inn on Woodlake and the Wenig Funeral Home for their kindness and support during this difficult time. To all the local businesses who offered their services, and to every person who reached out, sent a message, or held us in their prayers.

We would also like to share that we are still working on bringing Mike back home to Canada, and we are hopeful that this can happen on Monday. If there is anyone who can help expedite this process, please do so.”

Robinson is a son, brother, husband, and father to a 6-week-old baby.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses in the aftermath of this tragedy.

