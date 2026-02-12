Family of 19-year-old Sheboygan double shooting victim speaks out for first time

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Family and friends gathered at a memorial site in Sheboygan to remember Joseph "JoJo" Torres, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed on the 1300 block of South 10th Street last month.

"He was such a kind soul, he was loving, he gave the best hugs. He was so sweet, he always loved his family," said Victoria Torres, Jojo's aunt.

Two Milwaukee teens have been charged in connection with Torres' death: 18-year-old Lawrence Buford Jr. and 19-year-old Onterio Girley face homicide and robbery charges.

According to the criminal complaint, the two men went to Sheboygan to trade guns with Torres. A police witness alleges they instead decided to rob him.

Torres's girlfriend, Natalie Gonzalez, was at the home during the shooting. She described their relationship and the tragic events that unfolded.

"Every morning, I wake up to forehead kisses," Gonzalez smiled, remembering the many fond memories they shared. "We would sometimes sit, and we would talk about growing old together."

Gonzalez said on the night of January 17, she heard yelling from another room, followed by "Gunshots going off, and I dove behind the laundry basket."

She said the attacker then came for her.

"The shooter looked me in my eyes and shot at me. And while I was on the floor, he looked me in my eyes and shot at me two more times. Bullets were both half an inch from either side of my head," Gonzalez gestured.

After the attackers left, Gonzalez said she called 911. A neighbor shared doorbell camera video of the incident.

"[Jojo's] last words were 'I love you.' And you know movies…that's what they say when they die, and that's when it clicked for me," Gonzalez choked out. "I was like, 'He's not going to make it.'"

"They brought out my nephew, he was on the stretcher, we went to the hospital, and that's where we waited until we found out the news," Victoria explained.

The complaint states Buford Jr. told police he could "not recall" if he was in Sheboygan on the day of the crime and denies ever shooting a gun.

If convicted, Girley faces up to 17 years in prison. Buford Jr. faces life in prison.

The Torres family is praying for healing and closure, but for another thing above all else.

"100% the justice that my nephew deserves," Victoria said.

"It will never be enough," Gonzalez insisted. "Every day, I want them to face more and more, but I know that no matter what, he's not going to come back."

