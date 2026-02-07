Gun trade gone south: Two Milwaukee teens charged in Sheboygan double shooting that killed 19-year-old

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Two Milwaukee teenagers have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Sheboygan that killed 19-year-old Joseph "Jojo" Torres and seriously injured an 18-year-old woman on January 17.

Lawrence Buford Jr., 18, and Onterio Girley, 19, were officially charged this week with homicide and robbery in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of South 10th Street.

According to criminal complaints, a police witness alleged Buford and Girley were going to meet Torres in Sheboygan to trade guns. The witness claimed they heard rumors about Buford intending to rob Torres instead.

The witness said Buford Jr. confided in them after the incident, admitting to shooting Torres.

The 18-year-old woman who was injured in the incident said on that night she could hear yelling in another room, followed by gunshots. Then one of the men, whose face was almost completely covered, found her and shot her too.

The complaint states Buford Jr. told police he could "not recall" if he was in Sheboygan on the day of the crime, and denies ever shooting a gun.

A neighbor shared doorbell camera video of police presence on January 17.

The incident stunned the neighborhood.

"I said right away, 'How terrible. A young boy losing his life,'" another neighbor said.

If convicted, Girley faces up to 17 years in prison. Buford Jr. faces life in prison.

