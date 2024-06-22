'We’re really concerned about our guests': Ministry director shares worry over RNC Security Zone

MILWAUKEE — Just a few blocks separate St. Ben’s from the Republican National Convention pedestrian restricted security zone.

It’s a place where many of Milwaukee’s unhoused population downtown can go to get a hot meal and resources from Capuchin Community Services.

Father Mike Bertram tells TMJ4 he’s worried about his guests who walk in that perimeter daily and the potential for interactions with security.

“We know many of the guests that come here, and so we can really identify them,” said Fr. Bertram. “If there’s any difficulty, we can speak on their behalf and say, 'This is an innocent person. They’re not about creating any disturbance or anything disruptive.'”

He and his team are now beginning to serve instructions for the people they help, but sometimes even that can be difficult.

“Many of our guests are mentally ill, and so to try to remember instructions that we give them for safety and how they can get there, that’s going to be the biggest challenge of all,” said Fr. Bertram.

The nonprofit, Street Angels, which helps bridge the gap between homelessness and housing, expressed similar concerns to TMJ4 regarding the security perimeter.

A Milwaukee County spokesperson tells TMJ4 that their homeless outreach team will be starting up a 24/7 reception center at 650 W. Reservoir Ave. from July 13–20. It’s a space anyone experiencing homelessness can access during the convention.

The homeless outreach team will also be working with the county behavioral health services crisis mobile team during that week, with different resources available for those in need.

“My administration is focused on helping people experiencing homelessness access housing resources and supportive services. By working with local continuum of care partners, this work will be enhanced during the Republican National Convention to ensure our most vulnerable populations have access to resources and a place to stay overnight,” said County Executive David Crowley in a statement.

Father Mike says St. Ben’s will also open up a shelter and cooling center during that week, all to create a safe space for the people they help year-round.

“That way, we really create some areas of safety, security, and comfort for our guests and still continue to enhance our services during that week,” said Fr. Mike.

