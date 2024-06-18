Watch Now
Republican National Convention security parameters to be announced Friday morning

Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 18, 2024

The US Secret Service will hold a press release Friday morning to announce the security parameters that will be in place during the Republican National Convention.

The RNC is just around the corner, running from July 15th-18th at Fiserv Forum.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is expected to discuss and release a comprehensive public safety map for the event.

The US Secret Service will be joined by members of the Milwaukee Police Department, FBI, FEMA, the Milwaukee Fire Department, The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the Office of the Mayor of the City of Milwaukee.

Peak travel for the RNC is expected to begin on July 13th. Those who live and work downtown are expecting major disruptions while the Convention is underway.

