People in downtown Milwaukee brace for RNC crowds as preparations take shape

With just over a month to go, those who work in downtown Milwaukee are anticipating a major disruption in their daily routines as tens of thousands of people are expected to arrive for the Republican National Convention.

The convention starts July 15, however, peak travel is expected to begin July 13.

"I'm a little anxious. I have to commute so I do take the freeway to get here. It is kind of busy so I do have to plan even without the RNC," Kandice Klapperich explained.

TMJ4 Kandice Klapperich works downtown, near Fiserv Forum.

Kandice Klapperich and Avery Brister work in downtown Milwaukee close to Fiserv Forum, the convention hub. They both plan to take advantage of their job's work from home option geared toward the convention.

"I’m excited because it’s going to be a lot of booming in the city. I get to work remote that week so I don’t have to be stuck in traffic," Brister said.

TMJ4 Avery Brister works in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport announced it will boost staff as airlines add round trips and upgrade to larger planes around the convention.

Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and at least seven other states will send officers to Milwaukee to help with public safety efforts.

Fargo, North Dakota leaders approved sending 15 officers to help with the convention this week.

Fargo's police chief Dave Zibolski said he worked for Milwaukee Police for several years. He said that experience included instances when the department sent personnel to help other law enforcement agencies across the country.

"I had that experience from Milwaukee and what a benefit was for the personnel, but also what a relief it was to have that assistance," Chief Zibolski stated.

The police chief added that officers from Milwaukee and other Wisconsin agencies previously traveled to North Dakota and helped respond to protests.

"I already got a deep freezer full of stuff, so we should be ready," Ireland Jones said.

Jones runs a food cart called I. Jay's Quick Eats at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells on most days.

TMJ4 Ireland Jones operates a food cart in downtown Milwaukee.

Jones will not be working from home next month. With so many potential customers, Jones says he will do what it takes to meet the demand.

"Early bird gets the worm," Jones added.

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously passed a measure detailing what will not be allowed within the convention security zone. The list covers a wide variety of items including weapons, fireworks and coolers.

The United States Secret Service plans to release a finalized impact zone map later this month.

