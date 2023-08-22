Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy to stand center stage during GOP debate in Milwaukee, RNC says

MILWAUKEE — Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy will be center stage for the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, according to the Republican National Committee.

Mike Pence and Nikki Haley will be standing in the 3 and 4 positions, while Chris Christie and Tim Scott will be standing in the 5 and 6 positions. Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum will finally be standing in the 7 and 8 positions, according to the graphic released by Fox News, which is moderating the debate.

According to the Republican National Committee in a statement in June 2023, "qualified candidates will be placed on stage according to polling, with the highest polling candidate in the center."

Donald Trump said he won't attend the GOP debate, saying his polling numbers are strong enough to skip.

