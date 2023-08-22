Watch Now
NewsRepublican National Convention

Actions

Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy to stand center stage during GOP debate in Milwaukee, RNC says

Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy will be center stage for the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, according to the Republican National Committee.
Election 2024 Debate How to Watch
AP
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, bottom row from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Governor Asa Hutchinson. (AP Photo)
Election 2024 Debate How to Watch
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 13:01:43-04

MILWAUKEE — Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy will be center stage for the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, according to the Republican National Committee.

Mike Pence and Nikki Haley will be standing in the 3 and 4 positions, while Chris Christie and Tim Scott will be standing in the 5 and 6 positions. Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum will finally be standing in the 7 and 8 positions, according to the graphic released by Fox News, which is moderating the debate.

thumbnail_image001.png

According to the Republican National Committee in a statement in June 2023, "qualified candidates will be placed on stage according to polling, with the highest polling candidate in the center."

Donald Trump said he won't attend the GOP debate, saying his polling numbers are strong enough to skip.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device