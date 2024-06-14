'All money is green': Milwaukee businesses near RNC ready but waiting for more security details

The construction pace picking up inside Fiserv Forum to turn the home of the Bucks into the home of the Republican National Convention in 32 days.

The stage is being built for all the speeches leading up to Donald Trump accepting the Republican nomination for president.

Across the way, Ben Barbera at the Milwaukee County Historical Society is excited his location finally landed a customer for the week of the convention. It's a financial win.

"It came together last week really quickly when it finally happened," said Barbera, Executive director and President of the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

But Barbera has questions and security concerns about the First Amendment or protest zone at Pere Marquette - the county park right outside his back door. He and other businesses want the location changed.

"I want to make it clear we are not against the right to protest - the First Amendment is important, Barbera said. We are really just worried about the safety of our building and potential harm to what we do."

Down the road at the Milwaukee Brat House, Ryan Cooke is getting ready for a busy convention week but he's waiting for more logistic details.

A few things give him pause a few weeks out.

"What the security perimeters are going to do as far as getting to our restaurants and making that more of a hassle, said Cooke, Director of Operations at Heard Hospitality.

Cooke hoped to win one big booking for the week but he's okay with what he has on the books so far and the expected foot traffic from delegates and media.

"As they come in - and different groups are renting out for certain amounts of time, it's no different, said Cooke, all money is green."

Cooke says he's also seeing business pick up with contractors and people in town doing advance work ahead of the convention.

