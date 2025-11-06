RACINE — A massive book sale returns to the basement of CVS on West Boulevard in Racine this month, with proceeds supporting scholarships for local women pursuing higher education degrees.

The sale put on by the American Association of University Women Racine chapter features all kinds of books, many priced at just a few dollars. The sale begins Thursday and will continue for the first three weekends in November.

While the bookstore is only open a few days a year, it draws significant crowds.

"Usually, the first day at 10 o'clock, there are 100 people lined up in the hall," said Joyce Gregg, AAUW Racine member who has been chair of the book sale committee for 25 years.

Watch: Volunteers put on book sale to fund scholarships for Racine area women seeking higher education

On Wednesday, volunteers focused on organizing and alphabetizing titles.

"We're pretty well set," said Pat Ehlert, a volunteer. She was a librarian before retirement and joined AAUW in the 1970s.

The sale features an extensive collection made up of donated books, including classics, poetry, cookbooks and coffee table books.

"We have books that you can't find at Barnes & Noble," Gregg said.

There are also puzzles, records, CDs, and DVDs.

Because all items are donated, prices remain low while allowing AAUW to raise significant funds.

The organization said they raise approximately $30,000 annually across their sales held in November and May. Part of that money funds scholarships supporting Racine County women pursuing higher education, while half goes to AAUW.

Ehlert described AAUW as "an organization that really promotes equity for women."

The local chapter began hosting a book sale in 1980. The sale moved to the CVS location in 2011.

For volunteers, the sale represents more than just fundraising.

"I love seeing the books, some of my old favorites. I love promoting the books" Ehlert said. "I love to see the children excited about books. I love that we can provide so many books because of the generosity of the community."

Gregg describes the event as "truly a gigantic book sale" that amazes first-time visitors.

"When people come in, they're just amazed," she said.

For the first weekend of the sale, most books will be priced at three dollars. Prices will be lowered to two dollars the following weekend and one dollar the last weekend. AAUW will accept cash or checks.

The sale runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, for the first two weekends of November, as well as Friday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 22.

For more information about the sale or scholarships available, head to AAUW Racine's website.

