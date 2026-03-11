Town of Dover residents prepare for April 7 referendum vote

TOWN OF DOVER — Town of Dover residents will see a question on their April 7 ballot asking whether to approve a levy increase of more than 100% to help the town keep up with rising costs.

The referendum would increase the town levy from $547,454 to $1,118,542 in the next fiscal budget year — an increase of $571,088. The referendum also asks that the $571,088 increase be applied every year moving forward.

Town Chairman Sam Stratton said the increase is necessary for the town to keep up with rising costs, be able to address and improve infrastructure, and maintain current paramedic services at their current level.

"It just has to happen," Stratton said.

Some residents support the measure. Krist Fulk said she plans to vote in favor of the referendum.

"The town needs to catch up on all the years we haven't been increasing the taxes," Fulk said.

Fulk said she sees the need for road improvements, and she knows neighbors who have benefited from the town's EMS services. She said she is willing to help support the costs of keeping those services intact.

"I know how important it is to pay for things like that and make sure we get the right people in the right jobs," Fulk said.

Yard signs against the referendum can be seen throughout the Town of Dover.

Off camera, several residents told TMJ4 they plan to vote against the increase, saying they already pay enough and that it would be tough for those on fixed incomes.

Resident Kevin Perri said he sees the need for infrastructure improvements in the town.

"The roads could need some help, especially in our neighborhood," said Perri, who was walking his dogs in the town's Eagle Lake Manor neighborhood.

In the Town of Dover, residents pay for fire and garbage collection separately from town taxes. This year, residents are paying $450 for fire service and $75 for garbage collection. When those line items were introduced in 2023, the town's mill rate dropped.

Stratton said that if the town's mill rate were to increase, those line-item costs could decrease.

“If this passes, I do foresee those going down in the future," he said. "I don’t see them going away.”

