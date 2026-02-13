TMJ4 PRICE TRACKER: Shoppers value convenience, competitive pricing of Racine Pick 'n Save

RACINE — TMJ4'S Price Tracker considered costs in Racine County this week, finding competitive prices and some great deals at the Pick 'n Save in Racine, located near the corner of Highway 31 and Spring Street.

This store is a convenient option for many shoppers in the area, but TMJ4 found prices may also justify customers choosing this location.

Classic white bread costs $1.99, which is typical across the area. One pound of 75% lean, 25% fat ground beef is $6, right on track with the West Milwaukee Pick 'n Save.

When it comes to chicken, the store offers a variety of prices. When TMJ4 stopped by, prime cut chicken breasts were on sale for $4.99 a pound, regular chicken breasts were on sale for $2.49, a great deal in the region, and the deli counter had another variety of chicken breasts available for $3.99 per pound.

At the Racine Pick 'n Save, one gallon of 2% milk costs $2.99. According to the price tracker, Milwaukee Walmart has milk for $2.62 per gallon, West Milwaukee Pick 'n Save at $2.79, Oak Creek Meijer at $2.72, and Kenosha Aldi at $2.55. Prices get more expensive at Menomonee Falls Piggly Wiggly at $3.29 and West Bend Sendik's at $3.79.

Several shoppers told TMJ4 that while the store does not have a reputation for low prices, they choose Pick 'n Save and also utilize digital deals to bring their costs down.

"They got a lot of good digital deals, that kind of thing, so if you time it right...it's very competitive with everybody else," Randy Larsen said.

Larsen also said he enjoys the staff at the store and lives just up the road.

"I like the produce in here, I think they have a good selection, but price-wise, I would say they're not the cheapest," Kristin Risler said.

For Risler as well as many other shoppers, it's about convenience more than cost.

"I know it really well, we live nearby, it's nearby my kids' schools, so when I drop them off and need to go to the grocery store, it's on my way home," Risler said.

You can find TMJ4's updated Price Tracker at tmj4.com/pricetracker.

