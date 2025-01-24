Racine health clinic abruptly closes, leaving patients with more questions than answers

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine healthcare clinic has unexpectedly closed its doors. According to clinic letters, Lakeview Health Clinic closed on January 9.

This morning, a TMJ4 News viewer sent us a Facebook message asking us to look into the closure.

We found patients who said they've had issues getting in touch with the clinic for months.

Yolanda Nunez told us she’s been trying to get her medical records from the clinic after having surgery in June.

"It says on here, if you want your medical records, call this number. It just says if you wish to continue your care with these doctors... you can call this number," Nunez read from a letter sent to her.

The letter, sent this week from Lakeview, states, "Due to an unforeseen emergent situation, Lakeview Health has had to close its doors permanently."

"Does that sound odd to you?" reporter Jenna Rae asked Nunez.

"Yeah, yeah, because it's like, why though? Why can't they just disclose it? They just recently opened, and you guys barely made it a year," Nunez added.

TMJ4 went to Lakeview Health to find out why it closed.

There was a car parked behind the building, so we knocked on both the back and front doors. The same letter Nunez had was posted on the building's front door.

We called the doctors listed in the letter, but no one answered or returned our calls.

Rae and Nunez then called the number listed in the letter.

The number Lakeview left for its patients to get records and connect with its doctors is for AEK Medical Management and Billing. It’s a business, according to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, located in a townhouse in Kenosha.

