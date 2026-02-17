RACINE — A Saint Catherine's High School senior is on the verge of making basketball history in Racine, a city known for its rich basketball legacy.

Lamont Hamilton is set to break the city's all-time scoring record, currently held by JC Butler, son of former NBA player Caron Butler.

"I mean, it's a wonderful feeling," Hamilton said.

Hamilton hit one of his goals earlier this month, scoring 2,000 points in his high school career. On Tuesday, he could hit the next one.

"It's a milestone I think every kid...wants to have, being the all-time leading scorer in their city, so I'm definitely trying to accomplish that goal, for sure," Hamilton said.

JC Butler holds the record of 2,090 points set in 2018 while attending The Prairie School. As of Monday, Hamilton sits at 2056 points, 35 shy of breaking the record.

"This is kinda what I worked for so, it's all coming into hand, and it's one step at a time," Hamilton said.

The anticipated milestone is just one of many things that make him an outstanding student-athlete. He's also set to play Division I football at the University of Minnesota.

St. Catherine's senior poised to break Racine's all-time basketball scoring record

"I feel like that was kind of the best option for me right now," Hamilton said.

His teammates say they're glad to see Hamilton achieving his goals.

"He's great. He always brings the energy," teammate Antoine Ozier said. "A very vocal leader, he's always pushing us just to bring the best out of our team."

A leader on and off the court, they're celebrating the friend they've known for years.

"It's just a blessing. I thank God for putting these kind of people in my life," teammate EJ Vinson said.

For Hamilton, becoming the city's all-time scorer would be an honor in a city known for its basketball legacy.

"To come out of here and be one of the top names, that's kind of a great feeling, for sure," Hamilton said.

And an indication of where he hopes his team is heading this season.

"We're going to play good basketball at the end of the day, get the win, so that's what it's really all about," Hamilton said.

The Angels will take on Shoreland Lutheran at home on Tuesday, then Nicolet on Thursday, meaning Hamilton has two chances this week to break that record.

