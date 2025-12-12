STURTEVANT — The Racine County Sheriff's Office recognized first responders who saved a 4-year-old girl from a deadly house fire in Raymond earlier this month.

Jenna Zuehlke lost her life in the December fire, while her daughter Mia was successfully rescued.

"Selfless, courageous, and life-saving," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling as he honored the responders with life-saving awards.

Body camera footage from Deputy Bejamin White, who received an award, shows the dramatic rescue efforts as flames engulfed the Raymond home with people still trapped inside.

"All thought was out the window. You just go," said White, who was able to enter the burning house and bring 4-year-old Mia to safety.

White said when you hear a child crying, there are no hurdles to responding.

The sheriff also recognized Town of Norway Corporal Michael Bennett and Raymond Fire Chief Kevan Leedle, who responded to the scene in civilian clothes from his home.

For Vanessa Adler, Zuehlke's best friend, the recognition brings mixed emotions.

"She was a joy to be around. She could always make you laugh. She was always doing silly things, very lighthearted," Adler said.

Adler said Zuehlke's three children meant everything to her, and she's grateful her friend's legacy will live on through them.

Sheriff honors first responders who rescued child from deadly Raymond fire as community waits for answers

"They meant everything to her," she said.

Deputy White did attempt to reenter to rescue Zuehlke, but he was forced back by heavy smoke.

As of Friday, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The sheriff said the homeowner called 911 and helped one of Zuehlke's sons exit the home.

Zuehlke's family and friends say they still have many unanswered questions about what happened that day.

"Jenna's children deserve those answers," Adler said.

Adler has organized a GoFundMe to support Zuehlke's family as they move forward without their mother.

