Several Racine County communities gather in Wind Point to help with storm cleanup

WIND POINT, Wis. — Several communities throughout Racine County will send public works crews to Wind Point Thursday to help with storm cleanup efforts.

Public works crews from Mount Pleasant, Racine County, Sturtevant, Union Grove, and Caledonia, will supply wood chippers and other equipment for the all-day event.

Parts of both Racine and Kenosha counties were hit hard by a May 15 storm. In Wind Point, hundreds of trees were toppled or even uprooted.

While driving around Wind Point the day after the storm, TMJ4 observed a snapped power line pole, multiple downed trees, and crews working to clean up the damage.

One area resident said that despite the devastation, neighborhood spirits remain strong.

"It’s hard seeing what’s happening, but I think we’ll be okay, the city will come together and we'll help each other out," said Robin Peterson.

