KENOSHA, Wis. — Parts of Racine and Kenosha County were hit hard by Thursday's severe storm, leaving behind a trail of broken trees, damaged docks and downed power lines.

In Kenosha County, storm winds knocked down power lines, forcing clean-up efforts throughout the area.

Power lines

In Racine, Reefpoint Marina suffered visible damage, with several docks bent or broken and debris floating in the harbor. Just up the shoreline in Wind Point, towering trees were ripped from the ground and scattered across yards and roads.

WATCH: 'It’s hard seeing this’: Racine and Kenosha County communities reeling after severe storm

Racine, Kenosha neighbors pick up debris

“It’s not good, this is my happy spot,” said Robin Peterson, a local resident who came to help clean up debris. "There’s quite a few trees down, there’s a lot of damage.”

Robin Peterson

Peterson says despite the devastation, the neighborhood spirit remains strong.

"It’s hard seeing what’s happening, but I think we’ll be okay, the city will come together and we'll help each other out," said Peterson.

From tree removal to helping hands, it's a reminder that Wisconsin communities stick together, even after the storm clears.

