Wind Point family narrowly escapes tragedy after tree crashes through bedroom during storm

WIND POINT, Wis. — A Racine County family is counting their blessings after a powerful storm sent a tree crashing through their roof, narrowly missing a family member.

"If it had happened three hours later, my husband definitely would be dead," Kara Kading said.

The Kading family faced a frightening situation Thursday night when severe weather tore through Wind Point.

"We heard this loud crash and so we all went running up stairs," Kara Kading said.

What they found was their bedroom in shambles. A tree had fallen into their roof, destroying the chimney and causing the ceiling to cave in.

"My husband Phillip was still in the room at the time and so was our dog. So we got them out and ran down downstairs and called 911," Kading said.

According to Kading, her husband and their dog were just inches away from a tragedy.

"I'm just grateful that everyone is alive," Kading said.

In that moment of crisis, Kading says she was reminded of her faith.

"When we looked up at the sky, we walked outside in the backyard after the storm came through...and there was a double rainbow there. And I feel like that was God saying everything is gonna be okay," Kading said.

Restoration efforts began shortly after the storm hit. She said her insurance company has been great.

"They've been here all day long taking trees down. We had several trees down in our backyard. Now starting to go through the bedroom and clean out all the drywall, the installation, all those things," Kading said.

While driving around Wind Point, TMJ4 observed a snapped power line pole, multiple downed trees, and crews working to clean up the damage.

"For all the damage that has happened here in Wind Point, everyone is alive and everyone is okay," Kading said.

Even the family's cat, Curry, was found safe nearly 24 hours after the storm.

