School counselors are one resource available for students as FAFSA filing is underway

RACINE — High school students planning to attend college can now submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, forms as the filing cycle is underway.

FAFSA is a way for students to access federal, state and school financial aid programs. Anyone, regardless of income, can submit a FAFSA form to be considered for various types of financial assistance.

For many students, the process can feel overwhelming.

"It was pretty long," said Leylanna Cruz, a Park High School senior who has already completed her form with the help of her mom. "The quicker you get it done, the less you have to stress about it."

School counselors serve as an accessible resource for students navigating the application process. Jennifer Binneboese, lead counselor at Park High School in Racine, emphasizes the support available.

"Counselors are an amazing resource. We have contacts, we have events, we can point you to resources online," Binneboese said.

Counselors are available to walk students through how to get started, what documents and information they need, and connect them with additional resources.

"We all have the same goal. We want them to complete this process. We want to make it as painless as possible, as seamless as possible, and just help that student not leave college with a bunch of debt," Binneboese said.

In order to complete FAFSA forms, students need information, including their Social Security number and some tax information. This may require assistance from parents or the students' "contributors."

In the Racine Unified School District, high schools hold events where local colleges offer one-on-one support for students completing their forms.

"We try the best we can to provide opportunities so that they can troubleshoot and get it done," Binneboese said.

Gateway Technical College, UW-Parkside and Carthage are among the community partners that help Racine high schoolers complete their forms.

Higher Expectations, an organization in Racine County that aims to develop a stronger local workforce, is also a partner in helping Racine area students complete their FAFSAs and facilitates events to provide one-on-one support.

Binneboese recommends that all students fill out the form regardless of their plans after high school, as plans can change.

"You may be surprised what opportunities then are presented for you," Binneboese said.

Knowing what aid might be available can help students make more informed decisions about their next steps.

"We talk to students about, 'Okay, it's great you got into that college. But can you afford that college? And that's kind of a different conversation, too," Binneboese said.

Completing the FAFSA is how Wisconsin students can access Pell Grants and support available through the Wisconsin Tuition Promise.

Additionally, completing FAFSA forms early may grant greater access to funds available from schools.

"If you wait so long to get your FAFSA done, you do risk missing out on funds that might be available to you," Binneboese said.

Students agree that completing the FAFSA is worthwhile, even for those unsure about college plans.

"It's free money. So I feel like you should just fill it out, even if you're not planning on going to college or you don't know yet, because you might get money from it. And that's money that doesn't have to come out of your pocket or loans," said Jenna Quirk, a Park High School senior who already completed her FAFSA form.

FAFSA forms can be completed online through the federal government's website.

The deadline for the 2025-56 school year is June 30, 2026. The deadline for the 2026-27 school year is June 30, 2027.

Students and families interested in FAFSA support should watch for event details from their local schools and districts.

