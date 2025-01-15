RUSD schools go back online after weeks-long tech issues slow down learning

RACINE — Racine Unified Schools are coming back online this week after technology issues slowed learning for the past month.

Since mid-December, the district's internet and IT systems have been down, which has hindered learning and halted some testing.

The issues persisted as the district announced Monday that it will ask taxpayers to approve a $190 million referendum for school operations in April.

RUSD said referendum dollars will go toward staffing and enhancing school security.

TMJ4 has been asking questions about the cause of the tech shutdown and whether these new referendum dollars will be used for technology updates.

Mariam Mackar sent emails and made calls to district officials before visiting the district offices to get answers.

In a written response, RUSD said, "The security we are referring to as part of our referendum is staffing. This includes our safety staff at the schools and in the district..." The district also noted that schools already have other cybersecurity measures and weapons detectors in place.

The district stated that all schools are returning to normal tech operations this week but has not shared what caused the shutdown.

