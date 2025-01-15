RUSD asking for $190 million referendum, district parents share their initial thoughts

RACINE — Will residents approve a $190 million referendum for the Racine Unified School District (RUSD)?

The RUSD board voted Monday night to include the question on April's election ballot, warning that major cuts to staff and extracurricular activities are at risk.

The district states the increased operational funds would be used to protect class sizes and vital programs, retain high-quality teachers and staff, and invest in school safety and security.

Kristen Anderson, a mother of four, agrees that funding for school security and better staffing are important investments.

Kristen Anderson, a mother of four

"It's a lot of money, but depending on what it is and the timeline, it would be worth it for me," Anderson said. "We have a child with special needs, so I would hope some of that money could go toward a special education program or more funding for special education teachers."

The district says that for the 2024-25 school year alone, it cut $3.2 million in staffing and $450,000 in operational costs due to what it describes as "state funding falling short."

Jacob Van Lent, an RUSD parent and former district staff member, was one of those affected by the cuts.

"When I was working there, we had 24, maybe 25 nurses on staff for the whole district," Van Lent said. "At the end of the year, they announced they were going to make cuts down to 14 or 18 nurses, I think."

Jacob Van Lent, an RUSD parent and former district staff member

As more potential cuts loom, concerned parents like Van Lent say they want more specifics about where the funds would go before voting yes.

"I would love to see the district be transparent—actually lay out a plan," Van Lent said.

More details on the referendum can be found here on the district's website.



