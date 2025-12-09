Residents express wishes for former school site as RUSD lists historic Jefferson Lighthouse property for sale

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has officially listed the Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School property for sale, marking the end of an era for the historic building that served the community for more than a century.

The district listed the property for $975,000 in late November. Built in 1899, the school closed after the 2023-24 school year.

"It's been a lot more quiet. The activities, hearing the children, you know we don't hear that no more," said Micheal Trevino, a neighbor who lives across the street from the school.

"We have not established any priorities for who might acquire this property moving forward," said Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement.

Tapp also said as of Monday, the district had not received any offers and had not engaged neighbors in the process.

Residents are curious about what might happen to the block situated in the middle of their neighborhood. Many hope the future use will benefit the community.

"If it can help the community, you know, that would be great," Trevino said.

Some neighbors want to see a space that children can continue to utilize.

"Some recreation for the kids, cause, you know, we really don't have too much of that around here," said Sparkus Morris, a neighbor who also lives across the street from the school building.

Trevino agreed and said that neighborhood kids continue to use the school's basketball courts and playground.

He also said he thinks a community center, a shelter for people who are unhoused, or a warming site would be beneficial.

One resident said he hopes it doesn't become housing, but others wouldn't mind that idea as long as parking, which can be hard to find in the area, is addressed.

Trevino said he hopes the building won't meet the same fate as other schools in the district.

"I just hope that they, you know, don't tear it down like they tore down a lot of other schools," he said, adding he thinks it's important for kids to be able to see the area's history.

The RUSD Board of Education recently voted to demolish the former Roosevelt Elementary building, even as the district is retaining the property.

When asked how the district decides whether to sell or keep a property, Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer, said in an email that several factors such as district needs, enrollment trends, and building conditions are considered.

"In the case of Roosevelt, the property continues to align with long-term district needs, whereas Jefferson does not serve a future programmatic purpose and is therefore being considered for sale," Reynolds said.

