Residents express concern as lease proposal lingers in Wind Point

WIND POINT — Eyes are on the Village of Wind Point as the board continues to consider a proposal to lease land next to the Wind Point Lighthouse.

"This is a beautiful property," Kimberly Heller-Neal said. "It's very historic. I've always loved the historic nature of the lighthouse.

Heller-Neal has volunteered at the lighthouse for more than 10 years, and values the role surrounding public lands play in the community.

"It's a free place for anybody to come to," she said.

The Village of Wind Point board is considering a lease with the Leipold Johnson Golf Group for a parking lot and a clubhouse, which would sit on land that is currently open space with a paved walking trail just west of the Wind Point Lighthouse.

"I just don't think the parking lot is going to be serviceable to the residents and to people that come to visit," Heller-Neal said.

It's part of a larger proposal to redevelop the City of Racine's Shoop Park Golf Course, which sits within the Village of Wind Point and butts up to the land where the lighthouse sits.

"It changes the nature of the village, which people come here to live, because it's a quiet, just very pastoral, place," said Debra Hall, a Wind Point resident.

On Thursday, the village board considered the lease proposal for about two hours in closed session but took no action.

Several area residents told TMJ4 they hope this plan does not come to fruition.

"Well, honestly, I hope they drop the whole project, because I think it's really destructive," Wendy Sorenson said.

Sorenson, who is not a Village of Wind Point resident, first brought this issue to TMJ4 at a Let's Talk event in October.

"I don't want a parking lot on lighthouse grounds," Sorenson said.

TMJ4 reached out to Craig Leipold, who is part of the Leipold Johnson Golf Group behind the proposed parking lot and clubhouse.

"We have not heard back yet what the result of those discussions were," he said Friday in reference to Thursday evening's closed session.

Village Board President Alison McCulloch said in an email, "We were in closed session and there is nothing I can discuss with you."

For some residents, the ongoing process indicates an attentiveness from members of the village board.

"I think that they're listening to people and they're deliberating behind the scenes, so I appreciate that," Hall said.

Village Administrator Travis Wells said it is yet to be determined when the board might consider this again.

