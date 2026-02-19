RACINE — Students at Red Apple school in Racine stepped into their brand-new building Wednesday, marking a fresh start focused on interactive learning and STEAM education.

The new Racine Unified School District Building on Center Street was designed with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics education at its core. Students immediately noticed the building's unique features that turn everyday infrastructure into learning opportunities.

"I noticed some mechanical rooms and some rooms where you can see inside of the walls, and you can see how the buildings going up," said Miguel Rios, a Red Apple student.

Watch: Red Apple students, staff celebrate potential on first day in new STEAM-focused building in Racine

Red Apple students, staff celebrate potential on first day in new STEAM-focused building in Racine

The building incorporates exposed internal systems so students can learn from them. For example, a mechanical room with windows displays signs explaining how heaters and air conditioning units work, giving students hands-on exposure to building systems.

"I think that's really cool, because I think you can learn how to become a mechanic or an engineer," Rios said.

TMJ4

Student Landen Richardson highlighted the technology integration throughout the facility.

"It's like a lot of AI and technology to teach us in a lot of ways and forms," Richardson said.

TMJ4

The school also features a terrace with garden beds, native plants, and tables for outdoor learning experiences.

Principal Scott Campbell believes the new environment will significantly impact student outcomes.

"I think this is going to set the kids up for something brighter ahead," Campbell said.

RUSD estimates the building cost about $45 million, which was funded through a referendum Racine voters passed in April 2020.

"To me, it shows that the community and the people in Racine actually believe in education, and they want to invest in it," Campbell said.

TMJ4

"I walked into this building, and I was speechless," said Fredricka Hunter, the school's assistant principal. "Every single detail is intentional."

Both Campbell and Hunter said it is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for students and staff to partake in learning in a brand new facility.

"I can't express it enough how honored I am to have the opportunity to be a part of the opportunity," Hunter said.

TMJ4

For Hunter, the building represents more than infrastructure—it symbolizes opportunity and hope for daily impact on student learning.

"I get to help children learn and grow here every day... how do you put that into words?" Hunter said.

Prior to Wednesday, Red Apple students attended class at the old school site at 914 Saint Patrick St., which RUSD sold to the city.

TMJ4

Student Elsa Rios summed up the transition from the previous location with enthusiasm.

"Basically, the old school, it was really cool, but this school, it's kinda pretty cool, a lot more," Rios said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip