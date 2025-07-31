Racine residents, leaders talk safety challenges amid uptick in summer violence

RACINE, Wis. — After a recent fatal shooting and ongoing safety issues in Racine, local business owners and residents are taking matters into their own hands to stay safe while serving the community.

Mark Etinne and Brittany Nicholson, operators of Mr. Big Backs & Arrogant Tacos food truck, have adjusted their operating hours to avoid potential trouble.

"We try to eliminate any type of bar crowd," Brittany Nicholson said.

The two makes sure to pack up before the late-night crowd emerges.

"We try to be gone before the bars let out," she said.

Their concerns stem from what many residents describe as an uptick in violence and what police are calling "street takeovers" around the city near different establishments.

According to the Racine Police Department, in the past 28 days, aggravated assaults are up 155%, disorderly conducts are up 48.78%, and criminal homicides are up 100% compared to last year.

When asked if she feels safe going out to bars, Nicholson was candid.

"Not after a certain time, honestly," she said.

Just two weeks ago, Chala Davis-Bell was killed in crossfire near 11th and Washington, across the street from Select 627. The bar announced on social media it was closing just days after the incident.

Neighbors had previously reported that the establishment had been attracting problems around the area since October. When TMJ4 returned to the area to check if anything had changed since the bar announced its closure, residents living on the block told me off-camera they haven't experienced any recent issues.

However, the situation remains complex. At Wednesday's City Public Safety Committee meeting, members voted to file another formal expression of concern against the bar for allegedly being uncooperative in the homicide investigation of Davis-Bell, according to police.

TMJ4 has made repeated attempts to reach the agent for Select 627, but requests for comment have not been returned.

"Given the recent events, that's a big red flag for me," said Alder Malik Frazier during the meeting.

The committee also heard from other business operators facing similar challenges. Kayla Dibble, operating agent for Kayla's Neighborhood Bar, described her struggles with disruptive behavior.

"They don't come in the bar. They have their own bottles. We tell them to leave. Next thing you know, there's a fight," Dibble said.

She was summoned over a shots fired and assault situation near the end of June.

In response, Dibble has installed floodlights and now closes at midnight as preventative measures.

As the community works through these challenges, residents like Mark Etinne of Mr. Big Backs & Arrogant Tacos are suggesting their own solutions to create a safer environment.

"The bars are going to have to get more security and enforce it," Etinne said.

The process of improving downtown safety continues as business owners, residents and city officials work toward finding effective solutions that balance nightlife with public safety.

