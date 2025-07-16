RACINE, Wis. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of Chala Davis-Bell, the 37-year-old woman killed early Tuesday morning.

The Racine Police Department says she was an innocent bystander, out with her friend when they were caught in the crossfire.

Starr Boyd Chala Davis-Bell

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/racine-shooting-ends-in-death-of-woman-caught-in-crossfire

Many gathered in prayer Tuesday at the site where she lost her life in Racine.

Mike Beiermeister Chala Davis-Bell

Police are searching for suspects in what appears to be part of a concerning trend of violence in the area.

The vigil took place near 11th and Washington Avenue in Racine, where Davis-Bell and her friend Deja Bradley were caught in the crossfire around 12:35 a.m. The two were having a night out in an area that wasn't crowded at the time, according to police.

"Her last words to me were, 'They shot me, friend,'" Bradley said. "That's going to be forever marked in my head, in my mind. They shot me, friend. They shot me, friend."

Watch: Friends, family mourn woman killed in crossfire early Tuesday in Racine

Friends, family mourn woman killed in crossfire early Tuesday in Racine

The shooting has left many community members struggling to understand the senseless violence that claimed the life of a mother who loved music.

"Like, who are you shooting at?" Bradley questioned, giving voice to the frustration and confusion many feel as they try to process this tragedy. "You are a coward."

Racine Police Chief Alex Ramirez addressed the violence during a Tuesday press conference with community leaders, discussing the recent uptick in violent incidents.

"To those individuals that like to use these guns as toys or some sort of way to settle arguments, we're going to find them. We're going to prosecute you, and if you're found guilty, you're going to go to jail. Simple as that," Ramirez said.

This marks the second homicide Racine police are investigating this month. Chief Ramirez said they've responded to 15 shots-fired calls, averaging one per day, and that six people have been shot total.

Davis-Bell was born and raised in Racine and was working as a bus driver in Milwaukee, according to Bradley.

Starr Boyd Chala Davis-Bell

Friends like Nikki remembered Davis-Bell as a devoted mother to her daughter, with a passion for music and a memorable catchphrase.

"Her favorite thing was, 'Don't piss me off,'" Nikki said.

That saying now provides a small measure of comfort to those mourning her loss, as they find ways to keep her memory alive. While many tears were shed Tuesday, the evening was also filled with laughs and fun memories of Chala. These memories will stay with friends like Bradley and Nikki forever.

Starr Boyd Chala Davis-Bell

"She's right here. She's on my back. I'm going to remember this every day," Bradley said.

"I'm going to miss her," Nikki added.

Starr Boyd Chala Davis-Bell

Further investigation is still active, and the Racine Police are asking the community for help in identifying those responsible.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. If anyone with information prefers to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or use the Crime Stoppers app.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip