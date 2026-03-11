RACINE — Residents in Racine and Burlington dealt with flooding Tuesday night after heavy rain, hail, and standing water inundated parts of Racine County.

Burlington received an estimated 1.75 inches of rain Tuesday. Reports indicate some parts of the city of Racine saw more than 1.5 inches of rain.

Troy Kernin lives near the intersection of 12th and Schiller streets, close to downtown Racine. He said the flooding in his neighborhood caught him off guard.

"I was like, 'Wait a minute, is that water?'" Kernin said.

Watch: Racine resident recounts digging out drains to help prevent flooding in his neighborhood

Kernin said the water rose quickly near his home. He described watching the water creep closer from a neighboring street toward his home.

"It started covering up the tires a little bit. So I'm like, yeah, let's get these sewers unclogged, that's what probably the problem is." Kernin said.

He shared a photo showing how his neighborhood looked Tuesday night, with water covering 12th Street.

"And it's just amazing how high it was, it was probably up to waist high," Kernin said.

Rather than documenting the flooding on video, Kernin and his neighbors grabbed shovels and got to work clearing the drains.

"We just grabbed shovels and did what we had to do." Kernin said. "Little by little, it started going down and down."

He said the drains were clogged with debris.

"There was a lot of trash, there was like debris. Leaves, sticks, grass, like everything." Kernin said.

Kernin said the flooding was unlike anything he had seen before.

Viewer Brian Cardarella also shared a video from Burlington, where floodwaters could be seen moving through the streets of the city.

"I lived in Kenosha, I live in Racine, I've never seen flooding like that," Kernin said.

