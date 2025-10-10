Racine man sentenced in shooting death of daughter's boyfriend

RACINE — Tracy Scott, a 64-year-old Racine man accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s boyfriend in June 2023, was sentenced Friday.

A jury found Scott guilty in August of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records. Scott was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

On Friday, Judge Robert Repischak sentenced Scott to 15 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision for the first-degree reckless homicide charge. He sentenced Scott to five years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision for the possession of a firearm charge. The sentences will run consecutively.

According to a criminal complaint, a Racine Police Department officer responded to the 1600 block of West Sixth Street on June 2, 2023, where he found a woman who was “very emotional” and said, “My dad shot my boyfriend and left.”

38-year-old Shawnte A. Hudson was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead at the scene, the complaint said.

The woman clarified to police that Scott was her mother’s longtime boyfriend, but she referred to him as her father.

According to the complaint, Scott and the woman’s mother allegedly entered the home when she and Hudson were arguing.

The woman reportedly told police she and her mother were in another room when she heard a “loud noise.” She then reportedly saw Scott with a handgun and Hudson on the ground.

Scott spoke at his sentencing Friday.

“I do apologize,” he said. “I never meant for Shawnte to lose his life.”

Judge Repischack said, “I believe you did not go to that house to shoot Mr. Hudson.”

He said he took into consideration that Scott left the scene and disposed of the gun.

Scott was arrested on June 26, 2023, in Pennsylvania following the shooting.

