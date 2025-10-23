Racine dad reaches out to TMJ4 about dangerous intersection after crash

RACINE — A Racine father is speaking out about dangerous conditions near at a construction zone intersection after he and his three young sons were involved in a violent T-bone crash that left their vehicle flipped and spinning.

Roy Escamilla was driving east on Graceland Boulevard Monday evening in his new truck with his three boys when the crash occurred at the Ohio Street intersection. Due to ongoing construction on southbound Ohio Street, Escamilla had to inch forward up to the northbound lanes to attempt to get a clear view before proceeding.

Mike Beiermeister Roy Escamilla

He said there was no stop sign for traffic going northbound.

"By the time we got the visual, it was too late. Got T-boned, flipped over and spun and ended up right over here," Escamilla said.

Roy Escamilla Roy's truck on its side following the crash.

The crash left his family shaken, and the other driver was taken away by ambulance. Escamilla says construction equipment is creating dangerous visibility issues at the intersection.

"The dump trucks, the piles of dirt, the rolled clothes. Signs are all huge. It's so hard to see over all that stuff," Escamilla said.

According to neighbors, this was one of at least four crashes at the intersection this week alone, prompting Escamilla to speak out about the safety concerns.

"Something needs to be done, before somebody really gets hurt," Escamilla said.

Roy Escamilla Roy's truck at the intersection.

When TMJ4 revisited the scene Wednesday, Escamilla noticed something new - stop signs had been added where his crash occurred.

"I think the four-way stops helping? I'm glad they're doing something now," Escamilla said.

But Escamilla and other neighbors hope the improvements go beyond just adding stop signs. They want drivers to take it easy and be more alert around the intersection and construction zone.

According to the City of Racine's road closure map, crews are expected to wrap up construction on Ohio Street by December 1.

