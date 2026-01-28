MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board approved site plans Monday night for two more Microsoft data center campuses, drawing a packed crowd including union workers optimistic about future employment opportunities.

The approved plans include a campus of nine data centers along Durand Avenue and a campus of six data centers along International Drive. These additions come on top of Microsoft's existing work in the area.

"They want to hire our union tradespeople, and we want to put our members to work," said Michael Ervin, organizing director with Operating Engineers Local 139.

For Jorge Lopez, also with Local 139, Microsoft's presence in Racine County has meant staying close to home after years of traveling across the state for work.

"I've been fortunate to be on every part of this job site," Lopez said. "The most beneficial thing is that it's close to home."

Lopez expressed optimism that the expansion could mean more years working in Racine County.

Racine County union workers optimistic about future with Microsoft as Mount Pleasant site plans are approved

Local unions excited for data centers

Andres Navarro, another Local 139 member working on Microsoft sites, recently welcomed his third child. His wife has recently decided to stay home, and Navarro's Microsoft work has made that possible.

"This job has been amazing," Navarro said. "It's given us the opportunity to be able to do that in this economy, to give me the chance to provide for my family."

Ervin, Lopez, and Navarro were in attendance at Monday's meeting.

"It was very insightful," said Navarro, who had questions about electricity and water impact as a Racine County resident.

"And they answered all those questions," he said.

While concerns arose Monday that construction jobs connected to data centers are temporary, Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot said that workers "are going to be out there on those sites for the next 10 years doing your jobs, applying your trade, and I don't see anything temporary in 10 years."

Microsoft did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the number of workers employed on these sites and how those numbers might grow in the future.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in September that Microsoft employed more than 3,000 workers at the peak of construction on the company's first Racine County data center, which is expected to begin operating later this year. This suggests tens of thousands of jobs could be created as Microsoft works to bring the newly approved plan to fruition.

"It just builds everybody up in the area," Ervin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

