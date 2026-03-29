UNION GROVE — A heartwarming show of support rolled through Racine County this weekend as dozens of trucks, cars and motorcycles lined up in Union Grove for a 2-year-old boy facing open-heart surgery.

Easton, a big fan of trucks and cars, was treated to his own parade before he goes into isolation ahead of his procedure. The community also stepped up by donating toys and books to help him through his recovery.

Watch: How community members from Racine County and beyond came together to give 2-year-old Easton his own parade ahead of his open heart surgery.

Racine County community holds massive truck and car parade for 2-year-old facing open-heart surgery

After doctors found a serious heart defect, Easton's family has been bracing for what is ahead, leaning on their faith and a community that is stepping up in a big way.

TMJ4 Truck parade supports Racine County 2-year-old facing open-heart surgery

"Once they kind of found that out, there's really no other option than open heart surgery," Andrew Darienzo said.

Darienzo said what started as a simple social media post turned into a full parade with people coming from across Wisconsin and beyond, including first responders, car clubs and complete strangers.

"The community is huge here... knowing a lot of people have our back during this tough time," Darienzo said.

Organizer Caitlin O'Malley of the Party Girls Pinups nonprofit group helped bring the event together to give Easton a special day.

"We're hoping just to give him a really happy, fun day, his own little parade before he goes into isolation before the surgery," O'Malley said.

TMJ4 Organizer Caitlin O'Malley

"Any chance to do good in the community, I would rather do. I'd rather bring light and joy to the world," O'Malley said.

For Easton, the moment was all about joy before the hard days ahead.

"He's gonna have a great day... he doesn't know what's coming... so really just for him to enjoy his time before we have to... go through the hard stuff," Darienzo said.

A link to the family's GoFundMe is available here for those who would like to help Easton and his family.

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