Racine County chef, restaurant owner help keep all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry tradition alive as Lent begins

UNION GROVE — The Lenten season has begun, and for many, that means fish fry is on the menu. While all-you-can-eat options have become less common in recent years, TMJ4 checked out two spots in Racine County still offering this traditional deal.

Roma Lodge in Mount Pleasant transforms their space into a restaurant open to the public on Fridays, continuing a long-standing tradition.

"Roma Lodge has done all-you-can-eat since way before I've been here," said Jacob Vanderhoef, Roma Lodge chef.

The lodge offers fried cod or fried perch for just over $20 with all the fixings, including Italian fried potatoes and coleslaw made in-house. Vanderhoef said despite the sizable portions, customers regularly return for seconds.

"They definitely always come back for seconds or refills," Vanderhoef said.

While this deal is offered year-round, Roma Lodge sees demand increase significantly during Lent. On a typical Friday, Roma Lodge goes through 40 to 50 pounds of fish, but during Lent, that number jumps to 80 to 90 pounds.

"We typically run a pretty busy fish fry every Friday, but Lent's always... it definitely picks up, and it's just more fun in the kitchen," Vanderhoef said.

At TinCAN Roadhouse in Union Grove, the all-you-can-eat cod special costs just $14 and includes a choice of potato, including homemade potato pancakes.

"We definitely do plan on seeing an increase tomorrow, but we're ready for it," said Candi Lucksted, one of TinCAN Roadhouse's owners.

She told TMJ4 that while the margins on the fish fry deal are tight, they value keeping the cost down.

"We want to stay affordable," Lucksted said. "Hardworking people have a hard time right now with the way budgets are and the way money is, and all the extra costs that are out there.

The community clearly responds to the value, with the restaurant ordering 250 pounds of cod to prepare for Friday crowds.

"And then in addition to that, 30 pounds of walleye, 30 pounds of perch, 30 pounds of bluegill," Lucksted said. "So we go through a lot of fish."

Both restaurants offer full menus beyond their all-you-can-eat deals.

Roma Lodge is open for dinner 4-8 p.m. on Fridays, and TinCAN Roadhouse is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays. Both restaurants also take to-go orders.

Beyond these two establishments, many local bars, restaurants and Catholic parishes also open their doors on Fridays during Lent for fish fry specials.

