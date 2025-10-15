Racine County advocates, motivated by personal stories, encourage students against gun violence

RACINE — During their Wednesday lunch hours, students at several Racine Unified School District schools were invited to pledge to never bring a gun into school and never use a gun to settle a problem or dispute.

The event was part of the Day of National Concern, which began in 1996 and aims to empower students to combat violence.

"I don't think there's really an age to have that conversation. You can't be too young," said Nakeyda Haymer, Racine County Violence Crime Reduction Coordinator and regional lead for Voices of Black Mothers United.

Haymer helped facilitate the event alongside colleague Angelina Gutierrez. This marks Haymer's fourth year organizing such events.

"Talking to young people, pouring into them right here in their school where they're safe, where they feel comfortable, and just letting them know, 'We're here, your community cares, you matter," Haymer said about the event.

This year, pledges took place at Horlick, Park and Case high schools, Mitchell School and Jerstad-Agerholm School.

For Haymer, the work is deeply personal. Her brother D'Anthony Keenan was killed by gun violence in 2017.

"I just wanted to do something. I didn't want to spend the rest of my life like that. I wanted to find a way to remember him," Haymer said.

The effort resonates with Gutierrez, who reached out to Haymer after her own brother, Noah Malik Phillips, died. Gutierrez said Saturday will mark two years since his death.

Gutierrez now works alongside Haymer for Racine County and says educating the community about gun violence is a way to honor her brother.

"I know he's with me," Gutierrez said.

More than 10 million students have signed pledges against gun violence since the Day of National Concern began in 1996.

