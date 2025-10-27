RACINE — Community members are launching a new nonprofit organization in Racine with a mission to improve water safety and make swimming knowledge more accessible.

SWIM Racine, which stands for Safe Water in Mind, was formed following the deaths of 15-year-old Shaylani Williams and 12-year-old Marquee Haynes Jr. in August.

Williams drifted away from shore at Carre Hogle Park, while Haynes drowned near the Pershing Park boat launch days later.

"The strongest swimmers can run into problems with some of the way the currents work out here," said Paul Woodward, SWIM Racine chair.

The organization is taking a three-pillar approach focused on education, infrastructure, and community outreach and events.

SWIM Racine aims to make swimming lessons more accessible by removing cost as a barrier and making transportation easier for families. They're also planning an event to kick off the swimming season at North Beach when summer returns.

Watch: Racine community members launch water safety nonprofit following drownings

"Just come, have fun in the process, and learn how to swim," said Tyler Townsend, SWIM Racine vice chair.

Townsend is also a City of Racine alder, but is participating in SWIM Racine as a citizen.

The organization has ambitious plans beyond swimming lessons. They hope to increase lifeguard and life ring availability as well.

"We have a long list of things that we wanna do. I mean, we want more friends, we want more signage," Townsend said.

Woodward added that meetings with organizations and first responders continue to generate new ideas for improving water safety.

The group also hopes to serve as a hub for information and the resources that are already available.

"There are a lot of resources that exist currently a lot of people don't know about," Woodward said.

In addition to Woodward and Townsend, Cory Sebastian was also key in forming SWIM Racine. She is a member-at-large on the group's board.

SWIM Racine is inviting the public to the Racine Public Library on Tuesday to offer feedback and sign up to volunteer. The introduction and information event is taking place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the library's Community Room.

Woodward and Townsend said the group has already connected with organizations, public officials, law enforcement, and the families of both Shaylani and Marquee.

"They don't want any other families to go through that, and neither do we," Woodward said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

