MOUNT PLEASANT — A firefighter who dedicated 35 years of his life to serving the Mount Pleasant community was honored with a procession Friday following his unexpected death earlier this month.

Robert Berens, 60, died unexpectedly Feb. 14 following a medical emergency, according to the South Shore Fire Department.

TMJ4

A service was held Friday at Grace Church, where first responders from around the area joined his family and residents to pay their respects. A procession made up of dozens of vehicles, including units from multiple fire departments across southeastern Wisconsin, accompanied Berens through Mount Pleasant to West Lawn Memorial Park, where a burial was held with fire department honors.

Racine community gathers to honor South Shore firefighter Robert Berens

Despite the cold winter weather, community members like Trudy Schatzman watched the procession to show their support for Berens and the firefighting community.

"I feel it's very important to pay back to the community all that they give back to us," Schatzman said.

Schatzman has a personal connection to the fire service — her grandson recently became a member of the South Shore Fire Department.

TMJ4

In a statement, South Shore Fire Department Chief Dustin Ellis said "Bob lived his life with tenacity and unmatched determination."

Berens served on the department's Technical Rescue Team, the Racine County HAZMAT Team, and assisted with Community Risk Reduction education events.

Berens is being remembered as a devoted family man and friend to many. He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters and stepson, as well as multiple grandchildren and siblings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip