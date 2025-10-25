Racine Case SRO impacting senior football players on and off the field

RACINE — Three Case High School football seniors have found more than just a school resource officer in Ben Mieloszyk — they've found a mentor, role model and family figure who's helping shape them into better athletes and people.

Heading into their Friday night playoff game against Kenosha Bradford, the Case football team felt confident.

"It's definitely going to be a challenge, but I know we're going to come out with a win," said Zach DeBaker, a senior receiver.

The team was ready to succeed, with strong bonds between teammates.

"We love seeing one another do great on the field," said Anthony Liggins, senior running back and wide receiver.

DeBaker, Liggins, and Michael Farr, a senior who plays both offense and defense, often can be found in Officer Ben Mieloszyk's office.

Mieloszyk is a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer who serves as a school resource officer at Case.

It's not uncommon to see Mieloszyk at Hammes Field supporting the team.

Unless something comes up, "I'm at every game," Mieloszyk said.

His dedication stems from his relationship with the three seniors, who have stood out to him among the student body.

"These guys have leadership skills that I've noticed, and it stuck out above the rest," Mieloszyk said.

He says he considers Farr, Liggins and DeBaker "high tier athletes."

They each plan to play football after high school. Farr has already verbally committed to South Dakota State University.

Their relationship began in Mieloszyk's office. His office, though small, is often full of students.

"By the second day I got here, I came into Officer Ben's office, and he was just welcoming with open arms," Liggins said.

The students said they often go to Mieloszyk's office for snacks. He even keeps frozen pizzas in his office and has a toaster oven for them to use.

What started as casual conversations has grown into a relationship that extends far beyond the walls of Case High School.

"We had dinner. My wife loves these kids. It turned into Packer games, and so on, and so forth," Mieloszyk explained.

The relationship feels familial.

"I call him 'Uncle Ben' sometimes," DeBaker said.

Farr said he looks at Ben like he's an older brother.

"I can always fool around with him, joke with him, and I know he’s going to give that same good energy back to me," he said.

The connection provides the students with a safe space and a reliable support system.

"Outside of school or in school, you always just need somebody to call, and he was there to talk," Farr said.

The student-athletes say the relationship is helping them become better players and better people.

"To have somebody you know that wants to see you get better, that's going to tell you right from wrong. Everybody needs that, regardless of whether you want to hear it or not," Liggins said.

Mieloszyk helps them stay focused on the field and maintain perspective.

"As an athlete, Ben just reminds us to focus on the little things," DeBaker said. "He also reminds us to just set the example for the underclassmen and for the kids who maybe don’t have it as good as we do, because we’re blessed with opportunities that not everybody else is blessed with.”

"And just always to keep a high spirit wherever I'm at. And I feel like that helps a lot," Farr said.

The student athletes said he also talks to them after games about plays that could have gone better.

Mieloszyk holds the students to high expectations both in and out of school.

"These guys are doing the right thing in the classroom and outside in the community," Mieloszyk said.

That's what Mieloszyk wants for all students at Case High School.

“When a kid is doing something bad in the school, he doesn’t right away just point fingers at them," Liggins said. "He asks them, 'Hey, what’s going on?' Like, 'Why are you doing this?' ... He gets to understand them."

For Mieloszyk, being part of students' growth process is rewarding.

"Watch them grow like that, that's been a blessing for me," Mieloszyk said.

And for the seniors, having his guidance and support is invaluable as they navigate their final year of high school.

“Officer Ben has been a great help in my life," Liggins said. "I think he’s been a great help in the community."

