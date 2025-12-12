Racine business owners get ready for Kris Kringle Tour

RACINE, Wis. — On Saturday, more than 30 local businesses will offer free samples of the famous O&H Danish Kringle during the 8th annual Kris Kringle Tour in Racine, bringing the community together while supporting local establishments.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features different kringle flavors at each participating location, along with special appearances by Santa and the Grinch.

Among the participating businesses is The New Cafe and Bistro, which opened in July and will be making its debut on the Kringle Tour. Owner Alan Lozano, originally from Mexico City, brings authentic Mexican flavors to his Mexican-American brunch spot.

"We're just the new kids on the block," Lozano said. "I always worked in the service industry. It's, it's been a blessing, you know, like, we have a saying or something along these words, if you work in restaurants, you're ready to work anywhere else."

Lozano opened his restaurant to offer a different take on Mexican cuisine than what's typically available.

"It's the same everywhere you go, like rice and beans and a little bit of lettuce and all that, right? It's great for it works for some people, and people love that too. But I wanted to just to experience and offer what we really make at home," Lozano said.

Despite being new to the area, Lozano is already familiar with the local delicacy.

"I know it is very famous. I love kringles," Lozano said.

Reefpoint Brew House, a regular participant in the tour, will host photos with Santa and the Grinch. Owner Meagan Petersen looks forward to the family-friendly atmosphere the event creates.

"It's gonna be fun to see the kids. Some will come in, like elf costumes," Petersen said.

The kringle tour serves as an important boost for local businesses during the slower winter months.

"It brings in different people that you normally don't see. Kind of keeps us relevant, shows that we are open year-round, seven days a week," Petersen said.

Lozano agrees that the event provides valuable exposure for restaurants.

"It's really helpful for businesses, especially restaurants. It's just, it's going to be great," Lozano said.

The Downtown Racine Corporation has posted the full schedule for special events during the tour:

11:00–11:30 a.m.: Park High School Choir at Divino Gelato Café

11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.: Photos with Santa & the Grinch at Divino Gelato Café

12:00–12:30 p.m.: Park High School Choir at Red Onion Café

12:30–1:00 p.m.: Photos with Santa & the Grinch at Red Onion Café

1:30–2:00 p.m.: Photos with Santa at Reefpoint Brew House



All kringle samples are free during the event.

