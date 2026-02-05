Racine bus riders, driver celebrate and honor legacy of Rosa Parks on Transit Equity Day

RACINE — City bus riders in Racine likely noticed one seat on each bus reserved Wednesday — that's because Feb. 4 is Rosa Parks' birthday.

The civil rights activist is known for refusing to give up her bus seat for a white passenger in 1955, sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Now her birthday is honored with National Transit Equity Day.

RYDE Racine, the city of Racine's transit service, marked the day by dedicating a seat for Rosa Parks on each city bus. The seats were marked with a sign and a rose.

"That means a lot to me, and I honor that, because if it wasn't for this here, I wouldn't even be sitting here," said Retha Ellis, a RYDE Racine bus driver.

For Ellis, it's an honor to not only drive these buses but also know she now plays a role in creating an environment that's welcoming to everyone.

"People honor me, I honor them. They're getting to their destination, I'm being of service, so that means a lot to me, just being able to serve other people," Ellis said.

Bus riders Tina Hawz and Joe Sheppard spoke about what public transportation means to them and how it serves as an avenue for equity.

"I love catching the bus," Hawz said. "I've been catching the bus for years."

"It's something that everyone can use," Sheppard said. "Public transportation helps get to jobs, get to family, get to community, and everything in between."

He said supporting public transit is "one of the most worthy things we could do."

For Hawz, she's thankful for the role Rosa Parks played in making public transit accessible for everyone.

"She paved the way for us. She did that," Hawz said.

The actions of the civil rights leader ultimately desegregated buses.

Ellis said her passengers also told her what the seat means to them.

"A passenger that just left off the bus, he was explaining to me what it meant to him as well," she said. "Everyone sees that it's free now. You're able to come and go as you please, you're treated fairly, you're not being hindered in any kind of way."

City of Racine Mayor Mason said in a statement, "The City of Racine and RYDE Racine honor the legacy of Rosa Parks by ensuring every resident, regardless of race, ethnicity, or background, can rely on transit to get where they need to go."

The reserved seats represent a sign of progress and opportunity for drivers and riders alike.

"It feels great, it feels great," Ellis said.

