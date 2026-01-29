Racine athletes celebrate flag football coming to area high schools with help from Donald Driver

RACINE — Former Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver announced Wednesday that NFL FLAG football will be available for high school girls in southeast Wisconsin for the first time, marking a historic moment for the sport in the state.

The league will be available for girls in grades 9-12 in the Racine Unified, Kenosha Unified and Whitefish Bay school districts starting next fall.

"We're bringing high school flag football to Wisconsin," Driver said during the announcement in Racine.

He said as Racine is often an overlooked city, "We wanted to make sure that we brought the opportunity here first."

The announcement comes as flag football gains national and international recognition, recently becoming an Olympic sport with college scholarships now available for players.

Flag football will be played in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and University of Wisconsin-Parkside recently announced it will be the first NCAA school in Wisconsin to offer scholarship opportunities in the sport.

"The amazing thing about this is it gives them an opportunity, not just to play this game, but to have the opportunity to go to college and get the best education possible," Driver said Wednesday.

For local students like Mikayla Kaprelian, a junior at Horlick High School, the opportunity represents a chance to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

"Football was always considered a man's sport, and now getting to play as a woman, it feels great," Kaprelian said.

Mayah Skenandore, a junior at Park High School, expressed excitement about the unprecedented opportunity.

"I think it's just crazy. This opportunity has never been done before, especially in Wisconsin," Skenandore said.

Driver emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for young women to build confidence and pursue their goals.

"Now you're giving these girls the confidence that they can do anything they want to do," Driver said.

Driver credited Racine Unified School District's Deputy Superintendent Jody Bloyer with making the program possible for the area. He said he chose to make the announcement in Racine because "this is where it all started."

Bloyer said a camp will be held this summer to give girls an opportunity to learn the rules, feel out the sport, and get some practice.

Racine athletes celebrate flag football coming to area high schools with help from Donald Driver

That will take place Tuesday, June 16, at Case High School's Hammes Field in Racine.

When asked if she was ready to commit to the program, Kaprelian responded enthusiastically: "Yeah, I'm ready to commit."

Organizers hope the league will gain support locally and will expand across Wisconsin in the future.

"It's only going to get better and better," Driver said.

Anyone interested in the opportunity should watch school district social media for more information, including camp details, schedules, registration information, and volunteer opportunities in the coming months.

