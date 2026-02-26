Racine Art Museum staff invite public participation in 'Handcrafted' community art exhibit

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum is inviting community members to submit their work for an upcoming exhibit focused on craft traditions. This comes as the museum celebrates 250 years of America and American craft.

The exhibit, called "Handcrafted," will be on display at the museum's Wustum campus from June through November. Pieces can be submitted in May, and selected works will be featured in the show.

Handcrafted will build on the museum's reputation as a home for contemporary craft.

"We have the largest contemporary craft collection in North America, which is pretty cool, in our hometown of Racine," said Tricia Blasko, director of education at the Racine Art Museum.

Craft, in this context, refers to art made in often in the form of tangible objects. Examples of craft include weaving, ceramics, jewelry, glass, and fiber arts.

"Your quilt, your blanket, your clothing, they're all pieces of art, and they all have a tradition in our country," Blasko said. "So you're surrounded by craft all the time."

TMJ4

The Handcrafted exhibit will place a particular emphasis on the relationship between the maker, the process, and the material.

"It's accessibility, it's getting your hands involved, getting your brain working with your hands, and working in your community," Blasko said.

"Artists are encouraged to explore how creating can build community, inspire collaboration, create dialogues, or honor skills passed down through generations," according to the RAM website.

The exhibit is one piece of the museum's ongoing celebration of American craft, as part of a nationwide collaboration as the country marks its 250th anniversary.

Racine itself has a history of craft, collaboration, and innovation that organizers say makes the city a natural fit for the museum's focus on craft.

"Racine has always been a very innovative community," Blasko said. "Horlick created malted milk. The hairdryer was created here. Golden books, I mean, talk about a creative industry."

Museum organizers say the exhibit is designed to be accessible to artists of all experience levels, including children.

"It is very much about community and just exploring materials that are accessible," Blasko said.

Pieces can be submitted for consideration in May. Selected works will be displayed at the Racine Art Museum's Wustum campus from June through November.

For specific details about entry requirements, important dates, and general museum information, visit ramart.org.

